Cozy Caravan will leave Early Access and launch in its 1.0 state in January

As part of the Wholesome Snack Showcase, developer 5 Lives Studios made an appearance to reveal some exciting news about its upcoming single-player exploration, crafting, and community game Cozy Caravan.

This is a life-sim-like project that sees players inheriting a hand-me-down caravan and using the lovely home as a place to cook meals, bake desserts, sew outfits, travel around the local town, and meet all manner of unique and quirky characters, helping them as they prepare for the annual Whizz Bang Fair that is soon taking place.

Currently available in Early Access, Cozy Caravan will be leaving this phase of its development behind soon and evolving into its 1.0 state. The exact date for this change has been set for January 8, 2026, which will also be the day that the game comes to Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade.

With this announcement in mind, take a look at Cozy Caravan below.