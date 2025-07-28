Coyote vs. Acme sets August 2026 release date

HQ

Okay, before we start, can well promise that we're going to go and see this movie when it comes out? So studios don't get rewarded for locking films away forever? We've all moaned on the internet but we might actually have to go and do the thing we've all said we were going to do on the 28th of August, 2026.

That's when Coyote vs. Acme comes out. A panel at San Diego Comic Con this year heralded the film's triumphant return, with moderator Paul Scheer even saying it was a panel "you were not supposed to see." Coyote vs. Acme has had a troubled time to say the least. The film was shelved by Warner Bros. despite being completed in 2023, but since then fans have not ceased their demands the film get a proper theatrical release.

Ketchup Entertainment bought the movie for $50 million earlier this year, and now it is hurtling towards a theatrical release next year. As per Variety, the panel at Comic Con saw a new trailer revealed, alongside a prolonged skit of Acme lawyers trying to shut the whole thing down.

Coyote vs. Acme sees a down-on-his-luck lawyer team up with the equally downtrodden Wile E. Coyote to sue the weapons manufacturer Acme.