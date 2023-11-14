Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Coyote vs Acme could see a theatrical release after all

Warner Bros. has changed its course on the movie, allowing filmmakers to shop it to other companies.

Cyberbullying works, kids. Well, so long as you're punching up against a gigantic movie studio. Recently, we reported that a fully completed animated movie would be put in the Warner Bros. vault forever so the company could get some of the budget back as a tax write-off.

However, after backlash from moviegoers and the filmmakers themselves, the company has since changed its tune. As The Hollywood Reporter writes, the makers of the film will now be able to shop it around.

Apparently, it already has some decent interest from Paramount and Universal. Amazon is also said to be a contender in the mix, which means that at the very least we could see this movie on our small screens. There's even the chance of a theatrical release down the road.

The reason why this cancelled movie has come back to life seems largely due to the test reception it got. Test audiences loved Coyote vs Acme, and it managed to score in the 90s with them. Hopefully in time we can see these results for ourselves.

