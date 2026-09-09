Coyote vs. Acme

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Wile E. Coyote and Roadrunner. Goodness me. Now that's what I call nostalgia. Early Saturday and Sunday mornings in front of the telly watching all sorts of cartoon programmes. I remember often trying to wake up earlier than my parents actually allowed, just to get a bit of extra "me-time" with Batman, the Ninja Turtles, the X-Men, Biker Mice from Mars, and countless other cartoons, Looney Tunes, amongst others, of course. I was really pleased when I read positive reviews of this one, but was still, at first, a bit sceptical. Will it live up to expectations?

A taste of the plot: "After years of faulty, life-threatening products, Wile E. Coyote teams up with a local solicitor specialising in personal injury to take on ACME, the manufacturer of all sorts of things used by the Looney Tunes characters."

Wile E. Coyote.

The film is directed by Dave Green, who has previously directed, amongst others, Earth to Echo and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. I've seen the latter of the two, but it didn't make much of an impression, despite the nostalgia. The screenplay was co-written by, amongst others, James Gunn, who hardly needs any further introduction.

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There are many familiar faces amongst the human characters. The lawyer Kevin is played by Will "MacGruber" Forte and, in my opinion, is perfectly cast. He's exactly the sort of actor I want to see in a mash-up like this of humans and animation. Alongside him, we see Lana Condor, most recently seen in the toothless shark film Devil's Mouth. We also meet John Cena, Luis Guzmán, and Kenneth Choi, amongst others. Cena stands out the most with a truly entertaining role as ACME boss Buddy Crane.

Then there's the Looney Tunes gang, led by Coyote and Roadrunner. Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck make delightful cameos, and lots of characters flit by. Still, I'm happiest to see Taz in the courtroom. If you've grown up with these characters, it's a real delight to see them again, as for a moment, I feel like that little lad who woke up early for a bit of screen time.

This is a project that could have backfired like a faulty ACME product if they hadn't put enough time and love into it where it's needed. We're talking about a well-written script, the right choice of actors, and stylish animations. Thankfully, they've actually managed to pull it off. They use exactly the same playful visual style and blend of animation and live-action as in the classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, and the result is impressive. Coyote vs. Acme is a ridiculously stylish film.

Looney Court Room Drama.

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It's also well-written. Yes, it's childish, but in the same way as, say, Wallace & Gromit, which means the adults watching have just as much fun - sometimes even more - than the kids. Hilarious situations, over-the-top explosions, logic that really only works in animated films, and as mentioned earlier, the casting is spot on too. Talented actors who deliver, animated characters who do exactly what we expect.

As you can tell, I like this a great deal. I like how they manage to take a rather dry concept - a stand against a giant corporation, including scenes in a courtroom - and mix in a ton of humour, then throw an animated filter over it all. It's a stroke of genius. I really only have one complaint, and that's the film feels a bit long. It never gets boring or uninteresting, but it runs a few minutes over, even though the credits roll after about ninety-five minutes. But that's a minor quibble when you're treated to this sort of entertainment. Coyote vs. Acme is a real feel-good film. It's one I'll definitely be watching again when my son is old enough to appreciate it.