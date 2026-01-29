Coyote Time Publishing is a new global game publisher

For a few years now, the news from the gaming industry have not been great. Layoffs, studio closures, court cases and so on. But sometimes, good things can happen.

Coyote Time Publishing is a new game publisher from Finland, and they have an ambitious goal: "bringing small indie studios to global recognition".

The founder and CEO is Jussi Loukiainen, who is also involved in the game studio Platonic Partnership.

"Game development is hard enough, so finding players for your game shouldn't be. We founded Coyote Time Publishing with the idea that indie studios can focus on making games while we take care of everything related to bringing the game to market."

According to the Finnish game industry association Neogames, there are over 200 game studios in Finland alone that have only a few employees, annual revenue of under one million Euros, and they also self-publish their games. These can clearly be described as indie developers, and most of them need support in publishing their games.

"Small indie games can be competitive and distinctive even in the world's largest game markets. We don't just publish games, but we help build communities, stories, and experiences that resonate with players around the globe."

Coyote Time Publishing also supports studios with their own self-publishing efforts when needed. The company is currently developing suitable tools for this purpose.

The first two games to be published by Coyote Time Publishing are Voltage High Society and Orbital Overdrive.

Voltage High Society tells us that it will be doing some "blending cyberpunk aesthetics, prison environments, and first-person action", and that "Voltage High Society is an intense and atmospheric game full of combat, exploration, and adventure". Early Access version of Voltage High Society is available now for PC via Steam for 14,99 Euros. The full release is planned for the end of March 2026.

Orbital Overdrive, on the other hand, "combines arena combat, twin-stick controls, and roguelite-style progression. It also features subtle RPG elements that emphasize a strong sense of advancement". The game will be released for PC via Steam in March 2026 for 4,99 euros.

HQ

HQ