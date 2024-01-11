Cowboys meet dinosaurs in Son and Bone

Pitting two historical peoples or creatures against each other is often a sure-fire way to get gamers hyped about your next release. Pirates vs Ninjas, Samurai vs Vikings, Spartans vs Dodos. Okay, maybe not the last one but you get the picture.

Now, we have the combination of dinosaurs and cowboys. In Son and Bone, you play as Sheriff Sam Judge, who finds himself sent back to a twisted prehistoric past while on the hunt for some bandits.

Armed with his trusty revolver, rifle, and shotgun, Sam has to fight off hordes of dinos, some bipedal, human-like lizards, and even a massive elemental made of molten rock by the looks of things.

There's no release date yet, but there is a loose window of 2024 for the launch of Son and Bone. Currently, it's only confirmed to release on PS5, but considering the footage in the trailer below was captured on PC, we have hope it might be available there, too.