Cowboy Bebop creator: Couldn't stand the Netflix adaptation

The world of anime has found its place at Netflix, but the same can't be said for the streaming giant's live-action adaptations of beloved Japanese classics, and the new Cowboy Bebop is still one of the format's most loathed pieces of work. One of those who couldn't stand the Netflix vandalism was Cowboy Bebop's dad Shinichirō Watanabe himself, who recently told Forbes in an interview that he switched off just minutes into the Netflix adaptation:

"For the new Netflix live-action adaptation, they sent me a video to review and check. It started with a scene in a casino, which made it very tough for me to continue. I stopped there and so only saw that opening scene.

It was clearly not Cowboy Bebop. I realized at that point that if I wasn't involved, it would not be Cowboy Bebop. I felt that maybe I should have done this. Although the value of the original anime is somehow far higher now."

Shortly after the live-action series premiered, Netflix decided to cancel Cowboy Bebop, which was probably the wise decision. What did you think of the Netflix version of Cowboy Bebop?