Cowabunga - New Turtles collection announced

During the Sony stream that recently ended, a beloved quartet of turtles made a welcome appearance. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection was announced during the digital event, and this collection of classic Turtles games includes the likes of Tournament Fighters, The Arcade Game, The Manhattan Project and Turtles in Time. New features such as save states and the ability to replay certain passages have been added to the originals, and some titles should also be able to play online with friends.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is set to launch sometime in 2022, and it's so far only announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, although we assume it will be coming for PC, Switch and Xbox as well. The trailer can be found below.