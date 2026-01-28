Cover athlete revealed for MLB The Show 26

While EA's sports games tend to receive mixed reviews, with many considering it unreasonable to pay full price for what they essentially consider to be updated team rosters, 2K Sports titles are often criticized for being just as much a storefront as a game.

And then there's Sony, which releases its MLB The Show every year, nearly always receiving positive reviews without complaints about unreasonable microtransactions. Whether they will continue this trend this year remains to be seen, but via the PlayStation Blog, they have at least presented the first details.

This includes the cover star, which in the case of MLB The Show 26 will be New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, who has been named American League MVP three times. The first trailer will be released next week (fingers crossed that it will be linked to the alleged Sony event we reported on the other day), but the formats have already been confirmed - which comes with a big surprise.

It turns out that MLB The Show 26 is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and... Switch. No, there isn't a "2" missing after the latter, but Sony seems to be skipping Switch 2 altogether, though they do mention that there will be some "special perks" for Nintendo's format. The premiere is on March 17, but if you buy a more expensive version, you can get a head start four days earlier.