Cover athlete of Madden NFL 26 revealed

For the second time ever, a Philadelphia Eagles player has the honor of gracing the cover of this year's edition of Madden NFL. The choice is unsurprisingly the team's All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley, who says:

"Starring on the cover of Madden NFL 26 and being named to the Madden NFL 99 Club are both dreams come true. I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches, and Eagles fans for their support, and I can't wait to hit the field again to give Madden players more highlight-reel moments in Madden NFL 26."

Evan Dexter, VP, Franchise Strategy & Marketing also had a few words to say about the pick, while providing some clues about the gameplay in Madden NFL 26 ahead of a presentation tomorrow:

"Saquon's reverse hurdle was one of the rare, defining moments in NFL history that would have once been described as 'something out of a video game'. Now, it's a display of the athleticism and creativity of one of football's most electrifying athletes. Madden NFL 26 will deliver the most real NFL experience we've ever built so that players can experience more of the unreal moments that Saquon put on display all season long. The full reveal is this Wednesday - don't miss what's next."

We're keeping our fingers crossed for Barkley to escape the nasty Madden Cover Curse, and spontaneously think it is a really nice cover. Definitely a well-deserved honor after last season and Super Bowl LIX, but it wouldn't have been unreasonable with quarterback Jalen Hurts either, would it?