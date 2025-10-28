Cousin rematch confirmed for Paris between Rinderknech and Vacherot with Alcaraz in the horizon

HQ

A rematch from the "cousing final" in Shanghai Masters earlier this month is confirmed to happen in Paris tomorrow, after both won their debut games in round of 64.

First, it was the 30-year-old Frenchman Rinderknech (World No. 29), who fought hard but defeated Fábian Marozsán (World No. 48) in two extremely close tie breaks (5-7, 4-7).

Earlier this month, Rinderknech was defeated in the Shanghai Masters final by his younger cousin, the Monegasque Valentin Vacherot (World No. 40) who on Tuesday dominated another higher ranked player, Jiri Lehecka (World No. 18) 6-1, 6-3.

Now, the family duel will continue in second round of Paris Masters, round of 32, some time tomorrow Wednesday, the same day Jannik Sinner will debut. Today is the day where Carlos Alcaraz will play his first official match in a month. If Alcaraz beats Cameron Norrie, he would face one of the two cousins... Here's the full schedule for Tuesday in Paris.