Courtney Cox's Shinning Vale has been cancelled after two seasons

HQ

Shinning Vale, a horror comedy series starring Courtney Cox, has been cancelled after just two seasons. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. TV tried to sell the series to another network but was unsuccessful, resulting in the series' termination.

Posting on Instagram, co-creator Jeff Astrof said: "What an absolute joy I had working on this show. Not a single bad day. Please watch the STARZ (turns out limited) series Shining Vale by 12/31."

Variety has also reported that Astrof gave an exclusive statement which reads: "Given all the real heart-breaking news going on in the world right now, it would be inappropriate for me to say I'm heartbroken about Starz not picking up Shining Vale for a season three."

He continued: "However, I have no problem saying I am crushed and deeply saddened by the news. For the actors, it has been a year since we wrapped, but I have been working on writing season three up until I heard the news last week."

No specific reason for the series' cancellation has been given, but sources close to Variety claim that Shinning Vale "did not find a large enough audience to continue."

Thanks, NME.