Courtney Cox will be returning for Scream 6

The saga of Gale Weathers continues.

It has been revealed by Courtney Cox in an interview that she will be returning to the Scream franchise for the sixth movie, to continue portraying the reporter Gale Weathers. As part of an appearance on the Just for Variety with Marc Malkin podcast, Cox stated that she has both received the script for the next movie and that production is likely to take place in Canada in June.

"I got the script yesterday. And I haven't read it yet," said Cox. "I just got it, and I'm so used to getting, you know, Shining Vale scripts, which are 26 pages, and I'm, 'Whoah, I've got to read a script.' I'm excited to read it. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!"

The sixth Scream was officially greenlit and confirmed in early February. As for when the movie is slated to open in theatres, no release date has been set by Paramount or Spyglass just yet.

