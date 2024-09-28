Courtney Cox isn't signed on for Scream 7

One of the most iconic and storied franchises in the horror space is without a doubt Scream. The series has run for decades and now that Scream 6 has been in the wild for a while, we're starting to wonder what the future holds for a Scream 7.

Veteran Scream star Courtney Cox has revealed that the seventh movie is in the works and that she currently isn't signed on to appear in it.

Speaking with Variety, Cox said, "I'm not officially signed on. I'm not, but there will be a 'Scream 7.'"

Just because Cox seemingly won't star in the film doesn't mean that it's not coming though, something she affirms by adding, "They're rewriting all the time. It's not like I don't know what's going on."

