Court sides with Trump on temporary control of California National Guard

The latest news on the United States . A United States federal appeals court has allowed Donald Trump to retain control of California's National Guard for now, pausing a previous ruling that found his deployment of troops in Los Angeles likely violated the law.

"And although we hold that the president likely has authority to federalize the National Guard, nothing in our decision addresses the nature of the activities in which the federalized National Guard may engage," the panel wrote in its opinion.

The panel stated Trump had probably acted within his authority and met legal thresholds to federalize the force. Meanwhile, Gavin Newsom is expected to continue his legal battle, citing concerns over state sovereignty and the role of troops in civilian matters.