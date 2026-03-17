Court ruling puts Ted Gill back in charge of Subnautica 2

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The bitter dispute surrounding Subnautica 2 has taken a new turn after a Delaware court ruled that Krafton must reinstate former CEO Ted Gill and return control of the project to him.

Gill was fired along with several of the studio's founders last summer, shortly before the planned Early Access launch of Subnautica 2. Krafton justified the decision at the time by claiming that management had mishandled their duties and caused delays. A decision that Gill and his colleagues strongly opposed, arguing instead that their dismissal was merely a way for Krafton to avoid a massive bonus payment tied to the game's launch.

Now, the court has essentially ruled in favor of the studio's former management. According to the ruling, Gill is to regain his role as CEO with full control, which means he will once again be the one to decide when Subnautica 2 is released in Early Access. Furthermore, Krafton may not prevent him from using Steam or other platforms in connection with the launch.

The judge also ruled that Krafton's earlier decision to remove Gill was invalid to the extent that it restricted his right to lead the studio and the project. At the same time, the timeframe for the much-discussed bonus—worth up to $250 million—linked to the game's release was extended.

In a statement to Kotaku, Krafton explains how it opposes the decision and is reviewing its legal options:

"Krafton puts players at the heart of every decision, and that will never change. Over the past several months, Krafton and the Unknown Worlds team have worked tirelessly to strengthen the game and prepare it for an Early Access release, with a continued focus on delivering the best possible experience for the Subnautica community. We look forward to pushing out the newly updated version as soon as possible for players.

While we respectfully disagree with today's ruling, we are evaluating our options as we determine our path forward. Today's ruling does not resolve the former executives' claim for damages or an earnout related to Subnautica 2, with further litigation still pending. In the meantime, Krafton's immediate focus remains unchanged: delivering the best possible game to Subnautica's fans."

The background to the dispute dates all the way back to 2021 when Krafton acquired Unknown Worlds, and relations between the two companies soured significantly during the development of Subnautica 2, ultimately culminating in what has become one of the most high-profile legal conflicts in the industry in recent years. But that conflict has now come to an end. This also means, in all likelihood, that Subnautica 2 will be released in Early Access much sooner than many might have expected, based on Gill's original plan.

Are you looking forward to Subnautica 2?