Court invader tried to take a selfie with Victor Wembanyama, has been banned from NBA arenas for life

HQ

An enthusiastic fan jumped into the court of the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, home of the San Antonio Spurs, and attempted to make a selfie with French player Victor Wembanyama. Security quickly caught the man, who has been banned for life from entering an NBA arena, alongside another individual.

Wembanyama said it was surprising for him as he has never been in that situation. The 22-year-old has become the star of the team, winning NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award. But NBA commissioner Adam Silver was clear in describing what the fan did as "stupid".

"I think the other side of the coin of global attention is that somebody realises that there's this enormous platform to do stupid things. The consequences are dramatic if you do this."

San Antonio Spurs will play again tonight (2:30 CEST of Saturday in European time) to try and level the finals, after losing at home the first match against New York Knicks. Next week, Games 3 and 4 will be at the Madison Square Garden in New York, and Donald Trump is expected to attend, which will lead to increased security.