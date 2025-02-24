Coupe de France quarter-finals: Which teams are in and what games to watch this week

HQ

In the week before the UEFA competitions (Champions League, Europa League and Conference League) start the round of 16, most domestic competitions resume in Europe. In Spain, the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals take place this week. In England, Premier League will be played mid-week before FA Cup fifth round takes place on the weekend.

In France, the Coupe de France reaches quarter-finals. Games will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, and there is a great diversity of teams: four from Ligue 1 (Angers, Reims, Brest and PSG), two from Ligue 2 (Dunkerque, Guingamp) and two from Championnat National 2 (Cannes Briochin), the fourth division of France.



Angers - Reims: Tuesday at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Association Sportive de Cannes - Guingamp: Tuesday at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Sate Brestois - Union Sportive du Litotal de Dunkerque: Wednesday at 19:00 CET, 18:00 GMT



Stade Briochin - PSG: Wednesday at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



This competitions always brings excitement and, usually, surprises. Last round, Lille got eliminated by second division Dunkerque in the penalty shootout in the most dramatic way possible. In previous rounds, Lyon was eliminated by a fifth division team. Briochin, from fourth division, also defeated Nice, third on Ligue 1, and now face PSG, which is probably thinking more on Liverpool's game next week. Will we see some surprises?