Counter-Strike turns 20 today

It was on November 9, 20 years ago that the very popular Half-Life mod created by Jess Cliffe and Minh "Gooseman" Le was released as a separate game called Counter-Strike by Valve. Since then, the game has gotten several updates and has been re-released in newer versions, but it is still the very same foundation with terrorists and counter-terrorists.

Even today, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the biggest esport games out there and probably will remain a staple in our industry for another 20 years to come with new generations discovering how addictive it actually is. So happy birthday to this veteran!