Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player opens incredibly rare knife after around 30 hours of play

HQ

We've all been there. Late at night, after facing your third ranked loss in a row, you scan through your inventory and hope that lady luck is smiling down upon you as you waste funds opening a case. As I say, it happens to the best of us, and even with grand hopes of knives and gloves, all we get at best is a purple skin that can be sold for £1.

Out there, lucky people do exist, though, such as one 18-year-old who managed to open a Karambit blue gem knife with a 387 pattern after just 34 hours in CS:GO. The valuation of the knife is insanely high and the player has just sold it for $169,000.

According to Jake Lucky over on Twitter, the youngster says he's going to save the money that he's got. It really is like winning the lottery, considering how low the odds are of not only opening a knife, but such a valuable one as well. This is undoubtedly going to inspire others to try and hit a similar jackpot, but really it just seems like this lad was blessed by some sort of higher power while the rest of us are destined to open MP9 Orange Peels for the rest of our lives.