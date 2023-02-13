Counter-Strike: Global Offensive hits new concurrent user record

HQ

No matter how many Call of Duty: Warzones, Valorants, or Apex Legends release, it seems that there will always be an audience for Valve's 2012 release Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

This was lately proven by the 11-year-old game as it broke its previous concurrent user record on Steam by 12,000 users. Over this past weekend, it clocked a tremendous 1,320,219 players, beating the previous record of 1,308,963.

The previous record was set during the first pandemic lockdown, which is understandable, but there doesn't seem to be any real reasoning behind the sudden surge in popularity. It seems people just will always love Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

