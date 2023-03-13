Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has broken its all-time Steam player record... again

It was only a month ago that the previous record was set.

HQ

There aren't many 11-year-old games that have the continued success that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive does. While Valve is seemingly ready to move onto the next major instalment into the series, all this talk of a CS:GO 2 has driven the Counter-Strike fanbase into a frenzy. And we say this because CS:GO has now broken the all-time player peak record on Steam that it set only a month ago.

Over the weekend, as SteamDB shows, 1,420,183 players all logged on and was playing CS:GO at the same time, and judging by the 24-hour peaking figures and the fact that during the off-peak time period that we are writing this news piece over 770,000 people are playing the game, it probably won't be long until this record is smashed once again.

CS:GO currently sits at number two in Steam's all-time player count charts, with the game only second to the titan that is PUBG: Battlegrounds, a game that once clocked in 3,257,248 players at one time.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

