Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has broken its all-time Steam player record... again

There aren't many 11-year-old games that have the continued success that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive does. While Valve is seemingly ready to move onto the next major instalment into the series, all this talk of a CS:GO 2 has driven the Counter-Strike fanbase into a frenzy. And we say this because CS:GO has now broken the all-time player peak record on Steam that it set only a month ago.

Over the weekend, as SteamDB shows, 1,420,183 players all logged on and was playing CS:GO at the same time, and judging by the 24-hour peaking figures and the fact that during the off-peak time period that we are writing this news piece over 770,000 people are playing the game, it probably won't be long until this record is smashed once again.

CS:GO currently sits at number two in Steam's all-time player count charts, with the game only second to the titan that is PUBG: Battlegrounds, a game that once clocked in 3,257,248 players at one time.