Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is no longer getting support

We've been slowly but surely getting used to Counter-Strike 2 since it launched last year, but fans of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive weren't exactly happy when they found out their favourite shooter was going to be put on a shelf.

Now, what was once considered the best shooter on PC has now truly been left to collect dust. As was outlined in a Valve support document, support for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ended on the 1st of January, 2024.

You can still access the legacy version of the game, but as more work continues to be done on Counter-Strike 2 it's likely this version of the older title will slowly lose features over time. Already, it has been mentioned that players might lose inventory access.