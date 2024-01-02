Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is no longer getting support

"Look how they massacred my boy."

We've been slowly but surely getting used to Counter-Strike 2 since it launched last year, but fans of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive weren't exactly happy when they found out their favourite shooter was going to be put on a shelf.

Now, what was once considered the best shooter on PC has now truly been left to collect dust. As was outlined in a Valve support document, support for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ended on the 1st of January, 2024.

You can still access the legacy version of the game, but as more work continues to be done on Counter-Strike 2 it's likely this version of the older title will slowly lose features over time. Already, it has been mentioned that players might lose inventory access.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

