Counter-Strike creator Minh Le "really wants" to bring his next game, Alpha Response" to consoles

If you're not familiar with the name of Minh "Gooseman" Le, you will definitely be familiar with his creation. The developer is regarded as the father of Counter-Strike, the person who turned a mod into a hit sensation for Valve, and a title that today, multiple iterations and evolutions down the line, is one of the biggest first-person shooters in the world.

But Le hasn't been working on Counter-Strike for some time as the developer has instead been working at Ultimo Ratio Games to make Alpha Response, a dynamic police action FPS that asks players to solve crises with split-second decisions.

During our time at San Diego Comic Con Malaga, we had the luxury to catch up with Le to discuss Alpha Response and pick his brain about the eventual release plans for the game. When queried about the console market in particular, and if he intends to explore it, Le expressed.

"Well, I realize that the console audience is starting to grow and there's a huge audience and appetite for FPS games. So I really want to bring our game to the console audience, but we need to work with the publisher in order to do that. But yeah, I really feel like there's an appetite for our games, but I think from a developer standpoint, I've always preferred to start making the games on the PC because it's just easier, because that's where we develop the games. So when we're developing the games, we have a more immediate connection with the players who can play the game closely, because we're developing it and they can play the game and they can give us feedback on how to improve the game. So I've always felt that developing the games on the PC will always make the games originate from the PC fan base."

You can see the full interview with Gooseman below, with localised subtitles, to hear more about the game and its inspiration.