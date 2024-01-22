Counter-Strike cases earned $1 billion for Valve last year

HQ

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Counter-Strike 2 have pulled in a lot of money for Valve over the past year by the looks of things. They might be free-to-play, but the microtransaction loot boxes also known as cases have managed to pull in nearly $1 billion for Valve.

According to CSGOCaseTracker.com, over 400 million cases were unboxed last year. As players need to spend real money to open each case, it is estimated around $980 million was made in gross revenue for Valve due to these unboxings.

Case prices have also increased by 178% according to the same report. With Counter-Strike: Global Offensive remaining popular throughout last year, and player numbers bumping up with the launch of Counter-Strike 2, it's not surprising that the shooters continued to make Valve a lot of money.