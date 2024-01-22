Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike cases earned $1 billion for Valve last year

Over 400 million cases are reported as being opened in 2023.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Counter-Strike 2 have pulled in a lot of money for Valve over the past year by the looks of things. They might be free-to-play, but the microtransaction loot boxes also known as cases have managed to pull in nearly $1 billion for Valve.

According to CSGOCaseTracker.com, over 400 million cases were unboxed last year. As players need to spend real money to open each case, it is estimated around $980 million was made in gross revenue for Valve due to these unboxings.

Case prices have also increased by 178% according to the same report. With Counter-Strike: Global Offensive remaining popular throughout last year, and player numbers bumping up with the launch of Counter-Strike 2, it's not surprising that the shooters continued to make Valve a lot of money.

