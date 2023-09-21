Counter-Strike 2 seems to be launching next week

HQ

It appears that Valve's upcoming Counter-Strike: Global Offensive successor will be launching next week. Specifically, next Wednesday, the 27th of September.

This is according to a new Twitter/X post from the Counter-Strike 2 account, which asks us what we're up to next Wednesday. Already, Counter-Strike 2 has seen plenty of players testing out its new maps and mechanics in beta format. It's likely it'll still be considered a beta even if it does launch to the public next week, as a lot of things will be ironed out in the coming months.

Some have found controversy in Valve's new shooter, as it will replace Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, a game that a lot of fans hold dear to their hearts. It is possible that the replacement won't be as polished as the original from launch, but hopefully in time they will be comparable experiences, with Counter-Strike 2 proving itself to be a worthy successor.