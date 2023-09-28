Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 is officially released

It's a free upgrade for all Counter-Strike: Global Offensive owners, so you can expect a really big community.

HQ

The rumors were all true, Valve has without any official heads-up shadow-dropped Counter-Strike 2 which is now officially released.

It is built on the Source 2 engine, and Valve says it is "modernized with realistic physically-based rendering, state of the art networking, upgraded Community Workshop tools, and more". If you already own and play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the game is available as a free upgrade and you will be able to keep all your items.

Counter-Strike 2 is readily available to be played on Steam right now, but we also have the launch trailer for your viewing pleasure. Check it out.

HQ
