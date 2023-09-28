Counter-Strike 2 has been officially released

HQ

The rumours were all true, Valve has without any official heads-up shadow-dropped Counter-Strike 2 which has now officially released.

It is built on the Source 2 engine, and Valve says it is "modernized with realistic physically-based rendering, state of the art networking, upgraded Community Workshop tools, and more". If you already own and play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the game is available as a free upgrade and you will be able to keep all your items.

Counter-Strike 2 is readily available to be played on Steam right now, but we also have the launch trailer for your viewing pleasure. Check it out.