Could you survive as a duck?

Duckside, the upcoming outing from publisher Tiny Build Games' tinyBuild Riga development studio, stands out amongst the ever-growing survival game genre.

Differentiating itself from titans such as Rust and DayZ, in Duckside players take on the role of - you guessed it - ducks. Stranded in the open world and fighting to survive, players must acquire resources, build bases, and fight in both PVP and PVE encounters to protect their squad and loot.

As comical as this is, the game takes itself seriously in a mechanical sense, bringing all the tactical gunplay that fans of the genre can expect, as well as the crafting and construction aspects of gameplay. On top of this, Duckside adds a new dimension to the genre's traditions, with the ducks piloted by players being capable of flight.

Keep an eye out for this quacking (I couldn't resist) new survival game, and check out its Steam page, where you can play the open beta as early as the 12th September on PC (thanks, Gamerant).