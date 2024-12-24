Could Wicked be banned?

HQ

Adam McKay is praising Wicked as one of the most "radical" big studio films to ever hit Hollywood. The director took to social media to share his thoughts on Jon M. Chu's two-part musical adaptation, calling Wicked: Part 1 a "nakedly" bold statement on radicalization in the face of political issues like careerism, fascism, and propaganda. McKay pointed out that the film's themes feel particularly relevant today, especially given the increasingly right-wing and propagandized state of America.

While McKay acknowledged that Wicked: Part 2 may shift tone, he emphasized that the first part presents a striking critique of current societal trends. The director went as far as to predict that if the political climate continues on its current path, Wicked could face being banned within three to five years. Despite not offering a formal review, McKay shared his admiration for Ariana Grande's performance, calling her role "incredible."

McKay also reflected on other iconic studio films, such as The Sound of Music and Dr. Strangelove, which made similar political statements in their time. He concluded by noting that Wicked fits into a long tradition of Hollywood films that challenge the status quo, even if it may shock some viewers today.

