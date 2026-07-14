Could too much player advantage become Persona 4 Revival's biggest disadvantage?

In June 2025, Atlus announced Persona 4 Revival at the Xbox Games Showcase: a full remake of one of the series' most beloved entries. Revival aims to give the original game a full glow-up with overhauled visuals, gameplay, and combat in a similar vein to which Persona 3 Reload did back in 2024. The announcement was met with excitement from fans old and new, with both veteran players and first-timers eager for a new way to experience the game. Its announcement is emblematic of Atlus' growth and displays a level of ambition that wouldn't have been possible without the remarkable success of Persona 5, which helped skyrocket the series to new heights and even surpass the sales of its own parent franchise, Shin Megami Tensei.

Online platforms like X and Reddit have mostly been met with positive reception regarding Revival. My immediate instinct is to join in on these, but the more I see of Revival, the more I grow concerned, specifically for the combat. These worries increased greatly during the extended showcase released this June, which covered all-new voice acting and music, visuals that look significantly improved from last year's teaser, and the changes made to gameplay.

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P-Studio director Kazuhisa Wada stated in the showcase that the team wants to bring the game to new players with the "accessibility of the modern Persona series," explaining how the gameplay has "evolved significantly to meet modern standards...focused on creating a smooth, stress-free experience."

The showcase featured a segment that took a closer look at three new additions to the combat system that contribute to the "refined battle pacing" Wada describes. "Send Flying" allows players to spread status ailments across multiple enemies at once by attacking the inflicted Shadow. "Baton Pass" returns from Persona 5, allowing you to pass a turn to another party member after targeting an enemy's weakness or landing a critical hit. Finally, "Prime Time" drops all skill costs to zero for a number of turns, allowing the team to land multiple attacks in a row while preventing enemies from fighting back.

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None of these changes sound particularly problematic on their own, but the sheer number of resources the player has at their disposal in Revival has me worried combat will become far too easy, abandoning challenge in favour of accessibility and losing the elements of planning and strategy that went into the previous games' combat encounters.

Persona 3 Reload already raised red flags for me in this area, with the remake making gameplay as a whole far more forgiving. The game provides freedom at the cost of lower overall difficulty, with additions like Theurgies and Shifting making combat encounters more weighted in the player's favour. And with the inclusion of the dash attack upgrade, it's nearly impossible not to obtain advantage at the start of every non-boss battle. The game adds so many new changes to the original's combat system, but without rebalancing the enemies enough to make them feel fair.

Revival goes a step further in its changes to the advantage system with the introduction of the "Guard" mechanic. Yu Narukami's sword can now block attacks from Shadows, striking when the enemy recoils and immediately obtaining the upper hand in the encounter. It feels like player advantage has now become the standard for combat encounters rather than a reward for good gameplay. And with the previously mentioned new features on top of this, I worry my fears that Revival's battle system will be too forgiving are legitimate.

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The Persona games have never been marketed as incredibly difficult RPGs. The series is known to be a more widely playable counterpart to its father franchise, Shin Megami Tensei, whose games are notoriously brutal. But I feel the series has been trending further away from difficulty for some time now, particularly with the release of Persona 5 Royal. In the base Persona 5 game, resource handling was certainly one of the biggest challenges, with SP and bullet management making consistent progress difficult without intelligent play. But with Royal's increased ammo and SP replenishment - as well as the newly-added grappling hook allowing you to take shortcuts through areas - Palace traversal and exploration became much easier.

Much like Revival's new combat features, these small adjustments aren't a huge deal on their own. But with each new game these features have stacked one on top of the other, slowly downgrading difficulty. It'd be easy to pass these off as "quality-of-life changes" at first glance, but when actually playing, utilising all of these mechanics to the fullest feels incredibly overpowered. With Revival carrying over so many of these changes on top of its own, I believe this problem will only become amplified even further.

This is far from the first time we've seen franchises embrace streamlined gameplay in response to critical and financial success, with one of the clearest comparisons being the Monster Hunter series. Older MH games focused more heavily on the "hunter" aspect of the series' title through tracking monsters and gathering resources. Monster Hunter World streamlined many of these mechanics, particularly with Scoutflies, which detect monster tracks and help guide players to enemies or nearby resources. These new additions didn't feel too significant at first, but with the gift of hindsight, the further streamlining that took place in games like MH Rise and Wilds seems to be a direct consequence of World's success. Those immersive elements that made you feel like you were hunting down a target in a vast and dangerous world inhabited by monsters have slowly faded.

Now, this isn't to say that every Monster Hunter fight should be preceded by six hours of resource gathering and monster tracking, nor that every Persona battle should require perfect decision-making, with one wrong move resulting in an instant death. But even on the hardest difficulty, "Merciless", Persona 3 Reload and 5 Royal are still far easier than the name hypes them up to be. I feel there's a middle ground many developers fail to tap into: appealing both to gamers looking for a smooth experience as well as those of us who want our preparation and strategy skills to be put to the test.

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Easy games aren't a bad thing. Some of my favourite games never needed a challenge for me to enjoy them because the core gameplay is just so satisfying and fun. Persona 3 Reload and 5 Royal both lie on this side of the spectrum. There's something undeniably exhilarating about targeting enemy weaknesses and chaining a series of attacks together to keep that momentum going, and if anything, it seems that Persona 4 Revival could be the strongest of all three at this. But for myself and many others seeking a challenge from the franchise, I truly hope Atlus manages to balance its higher difficulty settings around all these new mechanics, making Revival the definitive way to play Persona 4 for all fans.