Could this be 2021's greatest Halloween costume?

With Halloween being right around the corner, we're sure that many of you are still fretting about who or what to dress up as. Well, don't worry, as we have you covered.

Toy manufacturer Toikido has released a range of Among Us bean costumes for both children and adults and these are available in red, black, orange, and purple. The costumes are inflatable and they are said to require 4xAA batteries.

These are listed for $49.99 on Amazon, and as of present, they are temporarily out of stock. Hopefully, some extra supplies will become available as we inch closer to the spookiest season of the year.

