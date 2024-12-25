Could the Nintendo Switch 2 bring back Miiverse?

HQ

As anticipation builds for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, fans are already voicing their hopes for the return of a feature that was dearly missed: Miiverse. Originally launched with the Wii U and 3DS, Miiverse was a social platform where players could interact, share notes, and engage with Mii avatars. Some games even incorporated Miiverse for gameplay, making it an essential part of the Nintendo experience for many. However, after being discontinued in 2017, the absence of Miiverse has left a void in Nintendo's social gaming ecosystem.

With the Switch 2 on the horizon, rumors are swirling on Reddit about its features, but Miiverse's return seems unlikely. While Nintendo has confirmed that the new console will be backward compatible with the original Switch and support existing Nintendo accounts, Miiverse was never a part of the Switch Online service. As a result, it's not clear if a similar social feature will make its way to the Switch 2. Still, with vocal fan demand, there's always a possibility that Nintendo could surprise us with something new in that department.

In the end, it remains to be seen if the Switch 2 will bring back Miiverse or offer an upgraded version of its online services. Fans are eager for answers, and with a rumored reveal event set for January 8, all eyes will be on Nintendo.

