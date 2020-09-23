Could the next Forza Motorsport have a cinematic campaign?

You're watching Advertisements

Readers over at Resetera have noticed an interesting detail regarding veteran cinematic director Joseph L Rubino (Max Payne 3, Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey), who seems to have been working for Turn 10 for two years now.

Over on LinkedIn, we can see that, in the past, he's been tasked with things like Narrative Design, Cinematic Design, Cinematics Director, and Narrative Leadership; all of those being roles that we wouldn't usually expect to see working on a racing game, especially not for two years.

During the weekend, he shared a now-removed video on Vimeo, where we could see his work with motion capture with several actors, and eagle-eyed folks quickly noticed that you could see racing cars in one of the shots. As the Forza Motorsport series is about to be rebooted, we assume Turn 10 is working on something to make the series feel fresh again.

Some kind of cinematic story campaign would make sense, and having Rubino at the studio for two years does imply that he had a bigger role to paly in the game development.

It is also hard to see a veteran like Rubino working with Forza for two years and doing nothing but replays and basic campaign stuff. Whatever he did for Turn 10, he is now finished and has recently moved to Obsidian Entertainment for that studio's next project, whatever that may be.