Could the next Bioshock game be heading in a different direction?

Recently, a whole list of job postings have opened up at developer Cloud Chamber Games, the studio behind the next Bioshock title, and they seem to suggest that the next instalment into the series is going in a slightly different direction to previous cases. Twitter user MauroNL looked into these positions and what they might suggest. Here is what was determined.

First of the Senior Voice Designer posting states that the game is an "ambitious, narratively-driven project full of character and personality" and that the applicant is to help with dialogue systems. This could suggest a branching narrative system like the one in place in Fallout for example.

RPG experience is also a required field. In the Systems Designer posting, the term an "emergent sandbox world" is stated, making the idea of a more open-ended level design a potential, a bit alike Bioshock 1 and 2's hub world. The Systems Designer applicant is also expected to be responsible for; "Interactive world systems and non-AI systemic ecology, player growth systems and progression and game balance and economy," which further adds to this idea.

Considering the next Bioshock game is still quite a distance away at the moment, we cannot tell how these positions will define the game, however, looking at them all combined, they do seem to point in a similar direction.

Would you like a more expansive and diverse Bioshock experience?

Thanks, MauroNL.