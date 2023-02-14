Could the MCU be heading for an Iron Man and Kang face off?

HQ

Previously appearing in the finale of Disney+'s Loki, Jonathan Majors will be formally introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Speaking to Lifehacker Australia, the actor, who is set up to be Avengers 5's main antagonist, had a lot of kind words to say about Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.

Majors said: "I think what he did with Iron Man was such a gift to the culture at large. I would love to be across from him on screen to see how our philosophies, acting-wise and character-wise, just personally, match up.

"His portrayal of Iron Man is so fascinating and he represents a very clear world view and energy of the Avengers. And I think Kang represents a different era.

"It would be really interesting to see those two kind of come together and have a bit of conversation."

With the MCU's Quantum Realm, anything could be possible. Catch Majors in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which releases in cinemas on February 17.