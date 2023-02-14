Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Could the MCU be heading for an Iron Man and Kang face off?

That's what the MCU's Kang, Jonathan Majors, hopes.

Previously appearing in the finale of Disney+'s Loki, Jonathan Majors will be formally introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Speaking to Lifehacker Australia, the actor, who is set up to be Avengers 5's main antagonist, had a lot of kind words to say about Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.

Majors said: "I think what he did with Iron Man was such a gift to the culture at large. I would love to be across from him on screen to see how our philosophies, acting-wise and character-wise, just personally, match up.

"His portrayal of Iron Man is so fascinating and he represents a very clear world view and energy of the Avengers. And I think Kang represents a different era.

"It would be really interesting to see those two kind of come together and have a bit of conversation."

With the MCU's Quantum Realm, anything could be possible. Catch Majors in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which releases in cinemas on February 17.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

