Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Spider-Man Remastered

Could Spider-Man Remastered be coming as a standalone release?

A PS Store page seems to suggest so.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Before making an official announcement, Sony might have just revealed that Spider-Man Remastered is coming as a standalone release. A PlayStation Store page, as highlighted by Eurogamer, appears to show the game listed separately on PS5, instead of being packaged in with the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

This, of course, should be taken with a huge pinch of sale, but we wouldn't say that it is unlikely, as similar things have happened in the past. As you might recall, the Uncharted games were only previously available on the PS4 within The Nathan Drake Collection, but they were later made available both physically and on the PS Store as standalone releases.

Would you be interested in purchasing Spider-Man Remastered separately?

Spider-Man Remastered

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy