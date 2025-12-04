Could Caleb McLaughlin join Stranger Things co-star Sadie Sink in the MCU?

HQ

So far, out of all of the young and promising Stranger Things cast, only a few have gone onto bigger and brighter pastures. Millie Bobby Brown has appeared in various projects, as has Finn Wolfhard, and we seem to be nearing the era of Sadie Sink, as the actress will soon appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Secret Wars. But will Sink soon be reunited with a Stranger Things co-star?

Speaking with Time recently, the Stranger Things cast were queried about all different things, including Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) being asked about what his dream acting role would be.

With Sink sitting next to him, McLaughlin revealed that he'd love to take a crack at a certain web-slinger that recently became a fan-favourite to many thanks to his role in video games and animated movies.

"That's a dream role," is how McLaughlin described Spider-Man hero Miles Morales, something that Sink herself actually suggested. It should be said however that McLaughlin's initial answer to the question was actually Avatar as "I want to be tall, guys."

Do you think McLaughlin would make a good Miles Morales?