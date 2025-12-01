Could an Amiga 500 run Sonic the Hedgehog perfectly?

HQ

When Mega Drive and Super Nintendo were launched and fans were arguing about which one was best, there was another format that was also discussed in schoolyards, namely Amiga 500. It was also called a 16-bit system (although that doesn't give the whole picture) and had good performance and impressive sound.

But despite Amiga's popularity, it failed to keep up with consoles and, above all, the emerging PC format. One thing that was often discussed in schoolyards was whether the Amiga 500 could have run Sonic the Hedgehog. In terms of hardware, there was a certain similarity with Mega Drive, but Amiga was more open and less specialized, while Sega's console was designed to run games as neatly as possible.

Unfortunately, we never got an answer because Sonic the Hedgehog never came to the Amiga 500, but now an Amiga profile is changing that. Indie Retro News reports that creator Reassembler is currently working on perfect Sonic conversions for both the Amiga 500 and 1200.

He recently released an incredibly refined version of Outrun called Outrun Amiga Edition, so he knows what he's talking about. In a video, he walks through the work, which is much more complicated than one might think, especially for the Amiga 500, which doesn't really have the performance for it.

However, masterful programming has created great results before, so we look forward to checking out the outcome in due course - and finally getting the answer to what we discussed as children in the schoolyards... could the Amiga 500 have run Sonic the Hedgehog?