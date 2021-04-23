Could a Judgment sequel be on its way?

You're watching Advertisements

It appears that SEGA is teasing something relating to Judgment - a spin-off of the Yakuza series that sees you play as former lawyer and private detective, Takayuki Yagami. The publisher has just opened a teaser website and this has a countdown until May 7 at 3pm BST. It's not clear just what might be revealed but we are hoping that it will be a sequel.

In other related news, Judgment is releasing today on PS5, Xbox Series, and Google Stadia. It will be the first time the game is available on platforms outside of PS4, and the next-gen versions run at 60FPS and have improved loading times.