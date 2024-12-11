Cosy space-sim Curiosmos will launch on PC in 2025

Have you ever wanted to play god and try your hand at building an entire solar system? If the answer is a resounding yes then one of the announcements at the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition will no doubt be up your street.

Known as Curiosmos, this is a cosy space-sim where the aim of the game is to simply flex your creative muscles and to build a solar system from the ground-up. You'll need to collide stardust with asteroids to make planets, and then once the planet gains enough mass and matter, zoom in and begin planning and building its surface too, even sculpting its land shape and weather patterns.

In Curiosmos, you can build multiple planets, surround them with moons, and then even add extras like an asteroid belt, but this is all while considering the main issue, which is that an enormous black hole lurks nearby and plans to devour your entire system if you don't determine a solution to prevent this.

Curiosmos is being developed by Céline & the Silly Stars and will eventually be coming to PC sometime in 2025. You can see the announcement trailer for the game below as well as a collection of screenshots.