LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Co-streaming support has been added to Facebook Gaming

Up to four streamers can now join each other.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Facebook Gaming has now rolled out a brand-new update that enables streamers to be more collaborative. Co-streaming support has now been added for all users and it allows up to four streamers to be live at the very same time. This is a feature we can imagine will work really well with online co-op games like Super Mario Party and Monster Hunter Rise, as you'll be able to see all competing player's reactions in real-time.

According to a recent blog, streamers can easily tag others to their streams by heading to the Live Producer left rail when going live. Following this, the streamers you have invited will need to tag you back and a green check icon will be displayed by their name once this has been completed.

Co-streaming support has been added to Facebook Gaming


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy