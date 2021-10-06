Co-streaming support has been added to Facebook Gaming

HQ

Facebook Gaming has now rolled out a brand-new update that enables streamers to be more collaborative. Co-streaming support has now been added for all users and it allows up to four streamers to be live at the very same time. This is a feature we can imagine will work really well with online co-op games like Super Mario Party and Monster Hunter Rise, as you'll be able to see all competing player's reactions in real-time.

According to a recent blog, streamers can easily tag others to their streams by heading to the Live Producer left rail when going live. Following this, the streamers you have invited will need to tag you back and a green check icon will be displayed by their name once this has been completed.