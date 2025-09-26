Costco has officially stopped selling Xbox consoles in US and UK

HQ

Costco has stopped selling Xbox consoles in both its physical and digital stores across the US and UK. Recently, speculation about the brand no longer being stocked at the bulk stores had been rife across the internet, as trying to look for Xbox games and consoles via Costco's site led to errors and products being missing entirely.

Now, as per Gamesindustry.biz, it has been confirmed that Costco has stopped selling Xbox consoles. The site contacted a customer service department at a Costco store in the UK, and through Wayback Machine, found that while Xbox Series X and S consoles were available to purchase in June of this year, by the time August rolled around they were gone.

Costco itself has not made an official statement on whether it has cut ties with Xbox, but former IGN reported Destin Legarie claims he spoke with the company, and a representative said the following:

"We don't have any plans going forward to carry an Xbox console. It was a business decision."