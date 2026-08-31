Costa Rica introduce requirement for wildlife crossings to protect wildlife

HQ

Few things are more disheartening when driving than seeing all the animals killed on the roads. Not only is it unnecessarily cruel, but it also makes it harder to protect species. Now, the Costa Rican government has decided to do something about it, Mongabay reports.

The government has passed a law requiring physical wildlife crossings such as bridges, tunnels, ropes (for tree-dwelling species), and similar structures for both new and existing roads where infrastructure disrupts nature and makes it difficult for animals to cross. Such crossings must now be incorporated into the planning of all new road construction projects, while existing roads may need to be modified where problems exist.

Studies show that 59 species use physical wildlife crossings when they are available, making them an important tool for protecting animals and nature. Ecotourism is a major industry for Costa Rica, so this measure is also expected to be important for the country's economy.