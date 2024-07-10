Cosori is changing the airfryer game with its new Turbo Blaze

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
In recent years, airfryers have become pretty much a mainstay in a lot of kitchens. Using less power than an oven and creating less mess than a traditional oil cook, they are seen as a blessing to many home-chefs.
And yet, the question remains of how much you can improve on this formula. Cosori might just have the answer with their new Turbo Blaze. Using DC instead of AC power, Cosori claims this airfryer can heat up your food 46% quicker than other units.
Check out our latest Quick Look below to see if this is possible and the other features of the Cosori Turbo Blaze.