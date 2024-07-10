Cosori is changing the airfryer game with its new Turbo Blaze

HQ

In recent years, airfryers have become pretty much a mainstay in a lot of kitchens. Using less power than an oven and creating less mess than a traditional oil cook, they are seen as a blessing to many home-chefs.

And yet, the question remains of how much you can improve on this formula. Cosori might just have the answer with their new Turbo Blaze. Using DC instead of AC power, Cosori claims this airfryer can heat up your food 46% quicker than other units.

Check out our latest Quick Look below to see if this is possible and the other features of the Cosori Turbo Blaze.