Cosori Dual Blaze TwinFry

HQ

We recently had the opportunity to review a Cosori airfryer, a model that didn't innovate with either capacity or functionality, but thanks to the switch to powerful DC power, offered more efficient cooking than any other competing model we've seen to date.

Cosori isn't done impressing, however, because now you can get the same efficiency while innovating in terms of form factor. This is the Dual Blaze TwinFry, and it's pretty brilliant.

Okay, so first and foremost, this is about versatility. If there's anything that can be off-putting about using an airfryer, it's the limited capacity, but with a total basket of 10 litres, there's far, far more room to place larger foods, such as a whole chicken, or multiple ingredients. Cosori has come up with something quite ingenious here. In principle, this is a large compartment, but you get a small divider with rubber strips and heat-resistant material that can be placed between the two. You can then use the display to select specific settings, degrees and cooking time between these two now divided compartments. Is there bleed between them? No, not from what we can tell based on two weeks of testing, which means you can seamlessly cook two different things in different conditions, or just remove the divider and have 10 litres of space to play with.

This is an ad:

Plus, there's still the aforementioned effect. Cosori says the Dual Blaze TwinFry is the first airfryer of this size to have four specific heating elements. It's not something that immediately makes sense to the average consumer, so let's just say that while it's not quite as powerful as the Turbo Blaze 6L, it's still significantly faster, more powerful and more efficient than virtually every competing model on the market.

This is true across the six different modes. There's Fry, Bake, Grill, Airfry, Reheat and Dehydrate. Exactly how these differ from each other is a bit tricky, because you can obviously adjust the degrees within each of these settings. But the point is that you seem to have a lot of freedom to find exactly the balance you need, where something as simple as a potato is crispy on the outside while being cooked and soft on the inside - or whatever it might be.

This is an ad:

Of course, Cosori again offers materials without BPA and PFOA, and all parts can easily be washed in the dishwasher without losing functionality. The only thing is that you have to be prepared to dedicate a lot more counter space to the TwinFry, as it is significantly larger than the average airfryer. It has to be, so that's not a complaint as such. What is a complaint, however, is the shiny plastic that sits above the display. It quickly became dusty and dirty, and some sort of matte material would have been preferable.

It's not cheap, and in a world where you can pick up a new airfryer on the shelves of a supermarket for £60, £250 seems like a lot of money, even with increased functionality, versatility and efficiency. But the Cosori Dual Blaze TwinFry is well worth it.