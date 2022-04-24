Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
CosmOS 9

CosmOS 9 connects your mind with outer space

Take on this collection of alien-made puzzles from May 19 on Steam.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

CosmOS 9 is an indie puzzle game coming to Steam on May 19. It will be a tasting menu with 9 different types of challenges, created by a team of indie developers from all around the world to cover the entire spectrum that this type of video game can provide.

Set in a sci-fi world, CosmOS 9 tries to expand the puzzle genre through 9 unique puzzles. Each one of these lasts from 30 to 90 minutes and are designed to introduce players to the possibilities of "thinky" riddles. Platforms, placing pieces, drawing lines, programming or deciphering symbols will be some of the proposals that this video game will bring.

For more information, visit its official website.

HQ
CosmOS 9

Related texts



Loading next content