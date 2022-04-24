CosmOS 9 connects your mind with outer space

CosmOS 9 is an indie puzzle game coming to Steam on May 19. It will be a tasting menu with 9 different types of challenges, created by a team of indie developers from all around the world to cover the entire spectrum that this type of video game can provide.

Set in a sci-fi world, CosmOS 9 tries to expand the puzzle genre through 9 unique puzzles. Each one of these lasts from 30 to 90 minutes and are designed to introduce players to the possibilities of "thinky" riddles. Platforms, placing pieces, drawing lines, programming or deciphering symbols will be some of the proposals that this video game will bring.

For more information, visit its official website.