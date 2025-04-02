HQ

The latest news on the United States . Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey has set a new record in the Senate, speaking for over 24 hours without sitting, reclining, or even taking a bathroom break.

His marathon speech, which surpassed the previous record set by segregationist Senator Strom Thurmond in 1959, was not meant to delay legislative action but to draw attention to President Donald Trump's policies.

While many may see Booker's actions as a stunt, his message was clear: standing up for civil rights and holding accountable those who challenge fundamental American values is more important than political gamesmanship.

Booker used the historic moment to reflect on the flaws of his own party and to demand a renewal of leadership focused on justice. For now, it remains to be seen whether his record-breaking speech will affect the political landscape.