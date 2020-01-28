Cory Barlog wants God of War to get its own Netflix show

God of War was probably one of the most interesting games to come out of 2018 in which we saw Kratos in an unprecedented role: the father of a very young and turbulent teen, Atreus, in an action-packed story within a Norse mythology setting. The plot has undoubtedly left a mark in the minds of players, but also in its game director, Cory Barlog, who is convinced that the game could become an excellent adaptation for the small screen with a TV series for Netflix.

The author expressed his wish on Twitter, after sharing a Games Industry article dedicated to IPs that could become TV products just as happened recently with The Witcher and even earlier with Castlevania, simply adding: "God. Of. War. (Or at least, I think) ".

His words soon aroused interest from users, convinced that this could be a clue for a project in progress, but in reality, Barlog immediately denied everything, specifying that it's only his great desire, given the potential inherent in the franchise.

Would you like a TV series dedicated to God of War?