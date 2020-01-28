Cookies

God of War

Cory Barlog wants God of War to get its own Netflix show

Industry icon Cory Barlog thinks that God of War is worthy of getting a Netflix series adaption.

God of War was probably one of the most interesting games to come out of 2018 in which we saw Kratos in an unprecedented role: the father of a very young and turbulent teen, Atreus, in an action-packed story within a Norse mythology setting. The plot has undoubtedly left a mark in the minds of players, but also in its game director, Cory Barlog, who is convinced that the game could become an excellent adaptation for the small screen with a TV series for Netflix.

The author expressed his wish on Twitter, after sharing a Games Industry article dedicated to IPs that could become TV products just as happened recently with The Witcher and even earlier with Castlevania, simply adding: "God. Of. War. (Or at least, I think) ".

His words soon aroused interest from users, convinced that this could be a clue for a project in progress, but in reality, Barlog immediately denied everything, specifying that it's only his great desire, given the potential inherent in the franchise.

Would you like a TV series dedicated to God of War?

