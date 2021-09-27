Cortana 20th Anniversary controller announced for Xbox

HQ

Xbox is turning 20 years old on November 15, which means we have adult readers today who wasn't even born when the first Xbox launched. One of the release titles for Xbox was Halo: Combat Evolved, and this means that Master Chief is in fact 20 years old as well.

As we reported earlier this month, Hyperkin is releasing a new version of The Duke (the giant original Xbox controller) to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the console, and now they have announced that there will in fact be one for Halo as well, more precisely a purple one dedicated to Cortana.

Instead of the original Xbox start-up animation running in an LCD display in the middle of the controller, this one has a "Cortana Montage". Despite looking like the old Duke with the Black/White buttons, it also has a Share button for screenshots as well as the regular LB/RB.

Head over this way to pre-order. November 1 is the last chance to make sure you'll get one for the regular price of $89.99 instead of having to pony up more to greedy eBay scalpers.